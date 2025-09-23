Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday

PANews reported on September 23rd that Deribit data showed that approximately $23 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts were set to expire on Friday, marking one of the largest expiration dates ever. The largest bets on options contracts expiring at the end of this month are concentrated at two extremes: protective options that protect against a price drop below $95,000, and call options that bet on a price surge above $140,000. The popularity of short-term bets reflects the market's belief that a sudden short squeeze or forced liquidation will drive the next move. PANews reported on September 23rd that Deribit data showed that approximately $23 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts were set to expire on Friday, marking one of the largest expiration dates ever. The largest bets on options contracts expiring at the end of this month are concentrated at two extremes: protective options that protect against a price drop below $95,000, and call options that bet on a price surge above $140,000. The popularity of short-term bets reflects the market's belief that a sudden short squeeze or forced liquidation will drive the next move.