Data: CHEEL, APT, S and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which CHEEL unlocking value is about 56 million US dollars

PANews reported on September 7th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as CHEEL, APT, and S will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$56 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 11, representing a 2.20% ratio to the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $48 million.

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 150 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 9th, accounting for 5.02% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$45.4 million.

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 11th, accounting for 6.24% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7 million.

BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 42.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 10, accounting for 6.31% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$6.4 million.

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 9th, representing 1.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $5.9 million.

Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 12, accounting for 6.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$5.6 million.