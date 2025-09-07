Data: CHEEL, APT, S and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which CHEEL unlocking value is about 56 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/09/07 20:01
PANews reported on September 7th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as CHEEL, APT, and S will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$56 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 11, representing a 2.20% ratio to the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $48 million.

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 150 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 9th, accounting for 5.02% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$45.4 million.

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 11th, accounting for 6.24% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7 million.

BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 42.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 10, accounting for 6.31% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$6.4 million.

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 9th, representing 1.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $5.9 million.

Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 12, accounting for 6.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$5.6 million.

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
