Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$56.5228 million

PANews reported on September 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$56.5228 million. Among them:

The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$17.5426 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$23.365 million.

The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$5.3023 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$820,200;

The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.4703 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$6.0225 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

