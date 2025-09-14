Data: pump.fun has repurchased over $92 million worth of PUMP

By: PANews
2025/09/14 16:06
PANews reported on September 14 that fee.pump.fun data showed that since pump.fun began repurchasing PUMP on July 15, it has repurchased a total of approximately US$92.43 million worth of PUMP tokens, and the total circulating supply has decreased by 6.505%.

