Data: The number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies has exceeded 5,300, accounting for 15% of the world's total

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi Data, citing the latest data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, by September 2025, the number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies will exceed 5,300, accounting for 15% of the global total. The report also estimates that by 2024, the scale of China's artificial intelligence industry will exceed 900 billion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 24%.
