David Bailey's Bitcoin treasury KindlyMD acquires $679 million in BTC

2025/08/20 00:48
Key Takeaways

  • KindlyMD acquired 5,744 Bitcoin worth approximately $679 million through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings.
  • The purchase is part of KindlyMD’s strategy to accumulate one million Bitcoin as a corporate reserve asset.

KindlyMD, led by President Donald Trump’s Bitcoin advisor David Bailey, announced Tuesday it had spent approximately $679 million to accumulate around 5,744 Bitcoin.

With the latest acquisition, KindlyMD’s Bitcoin stash surpasses 5,764 units, equating to over $655 million at current prices of about $113,840. The company used PIPE proceeds for the purchase as part of its strategy to acquire one million Bitcoin under the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury.

Commenting on KindlyMD’s BTC purchase, the first since it completed its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, CEO Bailey reiterated that his team is doubling down on Bitcoin as a cornerstone asset for the future.

KindlyMD now ranks sixteenth among corporate Bitcoin holders, ahead of firms like Semler Scientific and GameStop.

Shares of the company (NAKA) fell 14% at Tuesday’s open as Bitcoin slipped from above $115,800 to $113,846 amid a market-wide pullback.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-treasury-acquisition-kindlymd/

