David Gilmour Scores The Second No. 1 Of His Career Outside Of Pink Floyd

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 21:53

David Gilmour scores another major win in the U.K. as The Luck and Strange Concerts becomes his second consecutive No. 1 album on one chart. ROME, ITALY – JULY 02: English singer David Gilmour performs in concert at Circo Massimo on july 02, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Just a year after releasing his most recent studio album Luck and Strange in the fall of 2024, David Gilmour returns to the music charts in the United Kingdom. The former Pink Floyd guitarist, singer, and songwriter scores a new win across a variety of tallies with The Luck and Strange Concerts, a live version of the project. The set even manages to bring the legendary artist to the top spot on one tally, which is a relatively uncommon sight for live recordings, even those coming from some of the most respected names in the genre.

The Luck and Strange Concerts Brings David Gilmour to No. 1

The Luck and Strange Concerts reaches No. 1 on one of the five U.K. music rosters it hits this week. Gilmour conquers the Official Album Downloads chart as his live effort becomes the top-selling release on platforms like iTunes and Amazon throughout the country.

How Many No. 1 Albums Has David Gilmour Charted?

Gilmour has now racked up only two No. 1s on the Official Album Downloads chart, and he’s nabbed them one right after the other. The rocker hit the top spot for the first time last September with the original Luck and Strange, which has now spent 17 frames somewhere on the tally, but only one in first place. Two other projects, Rattle That Lock and Live in Gdańsk, also broke into the highest tier, where they peaked at Nos. 3 and 10, respectively.

The Luck and Strange Concerts Hits the Top 10 Almost Everywhere

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – FEBRUARY: David Gilmour from Pink Floyd performs live on stage at Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland in February 1977 during the Animals tour (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Redferns

The Luck and Strange Concerts also cracks the top 10 on two other tallies at the same time. In addition to the downloads-only roster, Gilmour’s latest starts at No. 5 on the Official Albums Sales ranking and in eighth place on the Official Physical Albums chart. Gilmour has now collected four top 10s and five placements in total on the general ranking of the bestselling albums in the U.K., as well as half a dozen top 10s on the physical-focused roster.

The Luck and Strange Concerts Becomes a Bestseller Across Formats

Across all five charts where The Luck and Strange Concerts debuts this week and becomes a quick bestseller, though the set misses the top 10 on two tallies, but not by much. The Luck and Strange Concerts opens in twelfth place on the Official Albums chart, the U.K.’s list of the most-consumed projects, regardless of language, style, or format. It seems that CDs may have played a major role in the title’s success, as The Luck and Strange Concerts starts off lowest on the Official Vinyl Albums tally, where it comes in at No. 16. When that number is compared to the Official Physical Albums chart, where it’s new at No. 8, the contrast helps tell the story of how the project is being consumed.

David Gilmour’s Luck and Strange Tour

Throughout his solo career, Gilmour has only released five studio albums, with Luck and Strange marking his first in nine years since Rattle That Lock arrived in 2015. The superstar has also delivered three live sets, and both 2008’s Live in Gdańsk and Live at Pompeii, which dropped in September 2017 became must-haves for longtime fans of both the musician as a soloist and Pink Floyd.

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

getty

Gilmour took Luck and Strange on the road, but he only played five cities. The rocker headlined multiple shows in Brighton, Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York City, performing to massive crowds every night. His concerts in Rome at the Circus Maximus were recorded and make up what fans will hear on The Luck and Strange Concerts. A companion video, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, was released at the same time as The Luck and Strange Concerts, on October 17.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/29/david-gilmour-scores-the-second-no-1-of-his-career-outside-of-pink-floyd/

