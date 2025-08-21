DBS Bank Issues Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest bank, has launched its first tokenized structured notes on the public Ethereum blockchain. The instruments are accessible to accredited and institutional investors through local digital securities exchanges ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX.

By issuing the notes as blockchain tokens, DBS aims to lower settlement times and broaden access to structured products beyond traditional channels. The move adds to the bank’s growing suite of digital-asset services and underscores the financial industry’s push to bridge conventional capital markets with distributed-ledger technology.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.