DBS Bank Tokenizes Structured Notes on Ethereum for Institutional Investors

DBS Bank, the largest lender in Singapore and Southeast Asia, has issued tokenized structured notes on the public Ethereum blockchain

DBS Bank, the largest lender in Singapore and Southeast Asia, has issued tokenized structured notes on the public Ethereum blockchain. The securities are available to institutional and accredited investors through licensed digital exchanges ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX, marking the first time DBS has offered such products on a public chain.

The launch adds to Singapore’s push to develop blockchain-based capital-markets infrastructure and reflects growing institutional use of Ethereum for regulated financial instruments. Separately, DigiFT said it raised US$11 million in a funding round led by Japan’s SBI Holdings to expand its tokenized-asset platform, underscoring investor appetite for on-chain investment products.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.