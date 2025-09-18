DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple Partner to Launch Tokenized Trading, Lending on XRP Ledger

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/18 16:47
Singapore’s DBS Bank has signed an MOU with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list tokenized money market fund on DBS Digital Exchange.

Announced on Thursday, the partnership will offer accredited and institutional investors with trading and lending solutions. The services will leverage tokenised money market funds on the XRP Ledger blockchain and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Further, DBS said that it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and RLUSD on its exchange. The listing will “enable clients to manage their digital asset portfolios more nimbly in response to rapidly changing market conditions.”

This means that eligible investors can swap between sgBENJI and Ripple’s RLUSD to earn yield, even during high volatility.

According to DBS, the setup could boost efficiency and liquidity in Singapore and global markets. Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, said that the solution can meet the unique demands of a borderless 24/7 asset class.

“This partnership demonstrates how tokenised securities can play that role while injecting greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets.”

DBS to Help Clients Unlock Liquidity

Further, DBS is planning to explore enabling sgBENJI tokens to be used as collateral to obtain credit from bank-run repo transactions or third-party platforms, where DBS would act as the agent holding the collateral.

The move gives clients access to wider liquidity pools, enabling them to leverage their digital assets to obtain credit.

“2025 has been marked by a series of industry-firsts when it comes to traditional financial institutions moving onchain – and the linkup between Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton to enable repo trades for a tokenised money market fund with a regulated, stable and liquid mode of exchange such as RLUSD is truly a game-changer,” said Nigel Khakoo, VP and Global Head of Trading and Markets at Ripple.

Regulated Tokenized Assets Finally Get Institutional Runway in Asia

Major funds in the APAC region are looking for frictionless digital on-ramps. When it comes to compliance, Singapore has one of the strictest—but clearest—crypto regulatory regimes.

The MOU ensures adherence to AML/KYC and investor protection rules, setting a best-practice example.

Singapore’s largest lender, DBS, already offers tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain to eligible investors of digital platforms, including ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX. The city-state has been deepening its role as a hub for tokenized finance.

Besides, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has been advancing industry trials under Project Guardian. It has been exploring how asset tokenization can be integrated with existing market infrastructure.

