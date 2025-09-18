DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partnered to launch tokenised trading and lending services for accredited and institutional investors.

The plan combines Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund with Ripple’s U.S. dollar stablecoin RLUSD and makes them available on DBS Digital Exchange.

This partnership is one of the biggest efforts to connect tokenised money market funds to stablecoins on a regulated platform. DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token next to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin to give investors new ways to trade and manage liquidity.

DBS introduces tokenised fund and stablecoin on its digital exchange

Investors who want stability can hold Ripple’s RLUSD, backed by the U.S. dollar, while those looking for yields can choose Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, linked to a short-term money market fund. When market conditions change, investors will be able to quickly switch between the two tokens without leaving the DBS platform.

DBS will also allow investors to use the sgBENJI token as collateral for borrowing money or accessing more liquidity. Clients can pledge sgBENJI tokens in repurchase agreements or through third-party platforms where DBS is the trusted agent to hold the pledged assets. This way, investors can take out loans without selling their holdings, and the bank will make tokenised products more attractive. 

Chief Executive Officer of DBS Digital Exchange, Lim Wee Kian, said digital assets break the limits of traditional banking hours. They allow investors to trade faster, settle transactions more securely, and manage portfolios 24/7. He added that the partnership with Franklin Templeton and Ripple proves that tokenisation can grow to become an integral part of the global financial system because it combines financial experience with blockchain technology. 

Franklin Templeton and Ripple build tokenisation network with sgBENJI and RLUSD

Franklin Templeton said it will issue its sgBENJI tokens on the XRP ledger because it processes transactions quickly, uses less energy compared to other blockchains, and keeps costs affordable for users. The firm wants to create a safe environment for investors and institutions that want to trade large amounts of money efficiently by expanding the use of tokenised products on popular public blockchains. 

Many investors already use RLUSD (the market value reached almost $730 billion in September 2025) for trading and payments. Ripple wants to combine the stablecoin with Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI to give investors both stability from the stablecoin and yields from the money market fund on one regulated platform.

Ripple’s head of trading and markets, Nigel Khakoo, said linking tokenised money market funds with RLUSD makes digital assets more practical and useful. It creates a liquid and reliable system that institutions can use for their day-to-day needs.

Franklin Templeton’s head of digital assets, Roger Bayston, also said tokenisation creates new opportunities that change how global finance works in the long term. He added that Asia’s policymakers and investors are open to adopting blockchain solutions that make markets more efficient and flexible. 

A joint survey by EY-Parthenon and Coinbase also found that 87% of institutional investors would invest in digital assets during 2025, which shows they believe regulation and technology can support widespread use. The survey results confirm today’s market trend, where companies like Franklin Templeton, Ripple, and DBS work together to deliver tokenised products and services that meet institutional standards. 

