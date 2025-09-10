DC attorney general sues Athena Bitcoin over alleged hidden fees

Washington, DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged Athena Bitcoin charged undisclosed fees and had insufficient safeguards to stop fraud and scams.
The Attorney General’s office in Washington, DC, has sued crypto ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, claiming it charged undisclosed fees on deposits the company knew were tied to scams and failed to put sufficient anti-fraud protections in place.
DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged on Monday that 93% of deposits on Athena in its first five months were the “direct result of scams” and criticized the firm’s no-refund policy, which he said is preventing victims from recovering allegedly undisclosed fees and scam losses.
It comes amid a broader crackdown on crypto ATMs, with the FBI reporting nearly 11,000 complaints of fraud came from the kiosks in 2024, totaling over $246 million in losses. At least 13 states, including Arizona, Colorado and Michigan, have implemented transaction limits to reduce the potential impact of crypto ATM fraud.
Athena did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
