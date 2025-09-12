DDC Teams With Wintermute to Push Corporate Bitcoin Play to Next Level

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/12 10:33
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0457-4.81%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137939-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03649-0.95%

TLDR:

  • DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute to access deep OTC liquidity and accelerate corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
  • Wintermute provides spot and derivatives execution to strengthen DDC’s treasury management and improve price efficiency.
  • The partnership gives DDC access to structured trades designed to grow its Bitcoin reserves with lower market disruption.
  • DDC aims to integrate Bitcoin into its financial operations alongside traditional growth plans through this partnership.

Bitcoin keeps moving deeper into corporate playbooks, and DDC Enterprise just made its move. The company is teaming with Wintermute to step up its Bitcoin buying plans. The goal is simple, grow reserves faster and make every purchase count. 

By tapping Wintermute, DDC gains direct access to OTC liquidity across spot and derivatives markets. That means faster trades, better pricing, and less slippage when buying into Bitcoin.

DDC and Wintermute Partnership Unlocks Deep Crypto Liquidity

According to the announcement shared via Business Wire, DDC will work with Wintermute to execute trades that grow its Bitcoin holdings. The plan involves leveraging OTC liquidity for both spot and derivatives transactions, allowing the company to build positions without disrupting markets.

Wintermute, known for its algorithmic trading systems, will handle trade execution across global venues. This gives DDC access to structured trades, flexible deal setups, and market connectivity that retail buyers simply cannot match.

The collaboration is meant to keep treasury operations efficient. That includes yield opportunities on existing reserves and strategies to enhance cash management. With this setup, DDC can continue buying Bitcoin at scale without creating price spikes.

Both sides framed the deal as a step toward integrating digital assets into corporate finance practices. DDC is seeking to balance BTC growth with traditional business expansion, using this partnership to handle both efficiently.

Strengthening Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

DDC’s leadership described the move as a way to give its Bitcoin plan more precision and reach. By working with a liquidity provider like Wintermute, the company gains execution power usually reserved for institutional players.

Wintermute’s role goes beyond just buying and selling. Its systems allow for custom structures that align with DDC’s risk and growth plans. That means each trade can be timed and sized to match treasury needs.

The company also emphasized that this is part of a larger financial architecture. Bitcoin is being slotted alongside fiat operations, rather than treated as a separate play. That makes treasury operations smoother and less exposed to market shocks.

This deal underscores how corporate BTC strategies are changing. It is no longer just about holding coins but actively managing reserves like any other asset class.

The post DDC Teams With Wintermute to Push Corporate Bitcoin Play to Next Level appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

The project, co-founded by an early Hyperliquid backer, has raised eyebrows amid rising competition among suitors.
CreatorBid
BID$0.10556-4.72%
WINK
WIN$0.00005268+0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:03
Share
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

The post Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robinhood-debuts-social-trading-app-with-live-crypto-stocks-options-integration/
RealLink
REAL$0.06428+2.35%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24577+0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016075-7.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:15
Share
BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

In crypto, attracting attention is easy, but sustaining it is rare. Magacoin Finance has built momentum with a scarcity model and meme-driven appeal, successfully drawing attention from speculative and opportunistic early buyers, drawing buyers looking for early upside. BlockchainFX is emerging with a super-app offering staking rewards and real-world debit card functionality. However, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06428+2.35%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05735-0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01899-10.67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 09:05
Share

Trending News

More

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

Albania’s AI virtual assistant Diella just got promoted to ‘minister’

SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming?