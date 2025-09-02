DeAgentAI partners with SIRAYA and BytePlus to build a Web3 GPU application ecosystem

PANews reported on September 2nd that DeAgentAI, the AI infrastructure behind the Sui ecosystem, announced a strategic partnership with SIRAYA Technologies and BytePlus, ByteDance's cloud service platform. The three parties will combine DeAgentAI's on-chain AI agent network, SIRAYA's solution delivery capabilities, and BytePlus's AI and cloud computing power to jointly promote GPU-driven intelligent workflows, empower fintech and Web3 applications, and accelerate the implementation of decentralized AI solutions.

