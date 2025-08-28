DeAgentAI receives strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, bringing its cumulative funding to over US$10 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to official news, the on-chain AI Agent infrastructure project DeAgentAI announced that it has received strategic investment from the well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm Valkyrie Fund, and the cumulative financing amount has exceeded 10 million US dollars.

Valkyrie Fund focuses on AI infrastructure, energy, and encryption, and has previously invested in well-known projects such as Chemix, Ferveret, and exaBITS. This financing will help DeAgentAI optimize computing costs and efficiency, accelerating the implementation of AI agent infrastructure.