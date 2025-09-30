ExchangeDEX+
‘Death In Apartment 603’ Director Talks About ‘What Doesn’t Add Up’ In Shocking Ellen Greenberg Case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:22
As snow continued to blanket the city of Philadelphia on January 26, 2011, Ellen Greenberg, an elementary school teacher, headed home to her Manayunk neighborhood apartment that she shared with her fiancé. Just hours later, her fiancé was dialing 911 – he said he found Ellen “on the floor with blood everywhere,” before saying that she either stabbed herself or fell on a knife. Police arrived to the scene, and from the beginning, treated Ellen’s death like a suicide. After conducting an autopsy, the medical examiner’s office originally ruled her death a homicide, before reversing course and changing the manner of death to suicide. She was found dead with 20 stab wounds, including multiple to the back of her neck. For the last 14 years, Ellen’s parents, Sandee and Josh Greenberg, have been steadfast in their belief that their daughter was murdered and have been fighting to get justice for Ellen ever since. In February of 2025, the pathologist who originally conducted her autopsy said he now believes Ellen did not take her own life. Nancy Schwartzman, showrunner and director of ‘Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?’ joins Forbes True Crime to discuss her new series that revisits the case.

Watch the full interview above.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/29/death-in-apartment-603-director-talks-about-what-doesnt-add-up-in-shocking-ellen-greenberg-case/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
