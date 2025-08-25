Debanking, stablecoin e token immobiliari: the 3 moves with which the Trump family pushes on crypto

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/25 15:29
trump debanking crypto

After episodes of debanking that the Trump family has denounced as evidence of the fragility of access to the banking system for political reasons, the current President has intensified his presence in crypto. At the end of March 2025, World Liberty Financial announced the launch of the stablecoin USD1.

In parallel, mining projects are advancing, and hypotheses of real estate tokenization are multiplying. In this context, here is what is at stake between strategy, risks, and market impact.

The turning point: from debanking to crypto

According to the Trump family, the closure of some accounts after the events at the Capitol highlighted a vulnerability in accessing banking services, especially when decisions seem influenced by political dynamics.

Hence the interest in tools less dependent on traditional intermediaries and more integrated into the crypto ecosystem. An interesting aspect is that, in several cases, legal actions have been initiated against financial institutions, as reported by the press in the context of the alleged “debanking” phenomenon experienced by the Trump Organization.

What “debanking” means in this context

The term “debanking” refers to the unilateral closure or limitation of banking services to individuals or companies considered high risk, often without detailed reasons made public. The Trump family interprets these measures as politically motivated actions; critics and regulators, on the other hand, emphasize that financial institutions apply strict compliance and risk management policies.

It should be noted that the line between operational prudence and the perception of exclusion remains a subject of debate. For more information on KYC/AML requirements and operational impacts, consult our page:

The 3 key moves of the Trump family in the crypto business

  • Stablecoin USD1 with World Liberty Financial

Announcement: The USD1 project was made public at the end of March 2025.

Structure: Donald Trump is indicated as co‑Founder Emeritus, while operational roles are entrusted to other co‑founders and managers of the company.

Declared objective: To create a digital asset anchored to the dollar, supported by reserve mechanisms and KYC/AML procedures for user onboarding.

Sensitive point: Transparency on reserves, custodian localization, and independent audits will be key elements for the credibility of any stablecoin,

  • Bitcoin mining and treasury with American Bitcoin

Capital: The company linked to the family has raised about 220 million dollars to expand mining operations.

Roles: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are mentioned in corporate communications as promoters and investors in the project.

Strategy: Increase computing power for Bitcoin extraction, optimize energy costs, and accumulate BTC in the treasury as a strategic asset for the economic cycle.

  • Real estate tokenization

Model: The tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) allows the transformation of ownership shares into tradable digital tokens.

Hypothetical application: There is speculation about the possibility of fractionating part of the Trump Tower into tokens to attract global capital and increase liquidity. To date, the idea is discussed as an option, without detailed operational plans presented.

Essential timeline of debanking and Trump’s crypto shift

  • 2021 — After the events of January 6 at the Capitol, the Trump family denounces the closure of bank accounts and other limitations, initiating legal actions against some financial institutions.
  • 2022–2024 — Ties with crypto initiatives and mining infrastructures are consolidated, fueling the narrative of financial autonomy through blockchain.
  • March 2025 — World Liberty Financial announces the stablecoin USD1.
  • 2025 — American Bitcoin announces fundraising of about 220 million dollars and expansion plans for mining operations and strategic BTC accumulation.

External voices and critical points

Industry analysts emphasize that stablecoins must ensure timely and transparent disclosure regarding reserves and governance mechanisms. In the absence of such guarantees, the risk of depeg and negative reputational repercussions remains high.

On the political front, observers in Washington speculate that potential regulatory interventions against the debanking phenomenon could lead to guidelines for banks and payment providers, with possible consequences on on‑ramp and off‑ramp processes for cryptocurrencies. It should also be noted that the regulatory framework in the United States is still fragmented between federal and state levels.

Critics warn of potential conflicts of interest if private initiatives overlap with political and regulatory directives. On the other hand, supporters highlight the opportunity to integrate aspects of traditional finance with asset tokenization, thus expanding access to capital. It should be noted that much will depend on concrete implementation.

Potential impact on the crypto market and beyond

  • Attention and liquidity: High-visibility initiatives like these can attract capital and new users, particularly in the stablecoin and tokenized asset sectors.
  • TradFi–crypto integration: Collaborations with banks, custodians, and specialized auditors will be decisive in strengthening the legitimacy of the model.
  • Regulation: The evolution of guidelines on debanking and stablecoins could reshape access to financial services for companies operating in the crypto sector. To frame the main international regulatory orientations, consult documents such as the Federal Reserve’s report on digital currency and payments and the FATF guidelines.
  • Reputational risk: The intertwining with politics can increase the volatility of the narrative and the sensitivity of institutional investors.

What to monitor in the coming months

  • Technical documentation of USD1: details on reserves, custodians, independent audits, and involved jurisdictions.
  • Licenses and authorizations for issuers and related financial vehicles, both in the USA and abroad.
  • Concrete plans for real estate tokenization: definition of the legal structure of the offer and the economic rights of investors.
  • Outcomes of disputes and progress in regulations on debanking and stablecoins.

In summary

From the alleged debanking phenomenon of 2021 to the launch of the stablecoin USD1, through mining operations and discussions on real estate tokenization, the Trump family’s crypto strategy combines elements of financial autonomy, branding, and political dynamics. Opportunities and risks remain high, and success will depend on transparency, regulatory compliance, and the ability to execute projects.

