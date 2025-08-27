deBridge Links TRON to Its Cross-Chain Protocol to Boost Stablecoin Flows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:07
deBridge, a developer of cross-chain infrastructure, said on 26 Aug 2025 that its liquidity transport protocol is now fully compatible with the TRON blockchain, bringing the number of networks supported by the platform to 26

deBridge, a developer of cross-chain infrastructure, said on 26 Aug 2025 that its liquidity transport protocol is now fully compatible with the TRON blockchain, bringing the number of networks supported by the platform to 26.

The integration allows users and developers to move stablecoins and other assets between TRON—home to more than $82 billion of Tether (USDT) in circulation—and the wider multichain ecosystem without relying on separate liquidity pools. TRON, which processes about $23 billion in daily transfers from 327 million accounts, is expected to benefit from faster settlement, reduced slippage and message-passing features offered by deBridge.

Both organisations said the link will make TRON immediately composable with 25 other blockchains, broadening access for decentralised-finance applications and payments while giving deBridge exposure to one of the busiest on-chain networks.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/debridge-links-tron-to-cross-chain-protocol-to-boost-stablecoin-flows-c459d951

