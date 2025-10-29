DeCard and Polygon Labs revolutionize stablecoin payments

DeCard, the next-generation card brand born from the experience of DCS (formerly Diners Club Singapore), has announced a strategic partnership with Polygon Labs, a leading company in the development of Web3 solutions. Thanks to this collaboration, the Polygon network is integrated into DeCard services, allowing customers to directly deposit USDT and USDC on Polygon into their DeCard and DeCard Luminaries accounts.

This integration represents a fundamental step towards the widespread use of stablecoins in daily life, now allowing stablecoin holders on Polygon to spend instantly at over 150 million merchants worldwide.

The potential of stablecoins according to DeCard and Polygon Labs

Despite a global circulation of about 300 billion dollars, stablecoin have so far remained a little-used tool for daily transactions. Currently, only about 30 billion dollars are moved daily through stablecoin, less than 1% of global monetary flows. Many users still consider them just an asset to hold or trade, without being able to easily use them for everyday purchases.

DeCard was created precisely to bridge this gap, making spending in stablecoin as simple and intuitive as using a regular payment card.

DeCard: innovation and accessibility for digital finance

With its flagship products, DeCard and DeCard Luminaries, the brand aims to expand the real-world applications of stablecoins, offering practical, secure, and accessible solutions. The integration with the Polygon network is part of a broader strategy by DeCard, which aims to collaborate with leading blockchains to ensure users have choice, speed, and convenience in managing their stablecoins.

DeCard offers a card with a flexible credit limit, managed through D-Vault, an exclusive account equipped with advanced digital features. D-Vault allows for efficient payment reconciliation and monitoring, enabling users to manage expenses and reimbursements from a single platform, for total control over their finances.

Polygon: leader in stablecoin payments

Polygon confirms itself as one of the benchmark platforms for stablecoin payments, with nearly 3 billion dollars in market capitalization of supported stablecoins. The Polygon network is a leader in micro and small payments in USDC and has marked a breakthrough in the sector as the first stablecoin network integrated with Stripe. The advantages are evident: fees lower than 0.001 dollars and settlement times under five seconds.

With this integration, DeCard users holding stablecoin on Polygon can seamlessly deposit them into their DeCard accounts, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient payments at a global network of over 150 million merchants.

The Vision of the Protagonists

Joan Han, COO of DeCard, emphasizes:

Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, adds:

DeCard Luminaries: the future of Web3 payments

DeCard Luminaries represents the evolution of the DeCard, designed for the pioneers of Web3. It offers exclusive privileges, elevated experiences, and unlimited possibilities, while maintaining the simplicity and security that distinguish the brand. All DeCard products are powered by DCS’s extensive experience, boasting over 50 years of history in card issuance, combining trust and Web3 innovation.

Polygon Labs: innovation and interoperability

Polygon Labs develops the Polygon Proof-of-Stake network, a leader in payments and real-world assets (RWA), in addition to the Agglayer protocol that enables connection between blockchain and apps for a unified cross-chain experience. Polygon PoS stands out for its low costs and speed, with billions of dollars in stablecoins and a robust payment ecosystem. The research of Polygon Labs has contributed to the development of widely adopted zero-knowledge technologies and the incubation of successful independent projects.

A new standard for digital spending

The integration between DeCard and Polygon marks a paradigm shift in the way stablecoins can be used in real life. Users can now enjoy instant, secure, and borderless spending, leveraging the power of the blockchain without having to deal with technical complexity.

This collaboration paves the way for a new era of digital payments, where blockchain technology becomes transparent and financial freedom is truly within everyone’s reach.