DeCard And Polygon Unlock Stablecoin Payments For 150 Million Global Merchants

Oct 30, 2025 at 14:42 // News

Coinidol.com: This partnership targets underserved regions and simplifies international business payments.



A pivotal partnership was announced between DeCard, a next-generation payment card platform, and Polygon, the leading Ethereum scaling solution, to bring USDC and USDT stablecoin payments to over 150 million merchants globally.

The real-world utility of digital dollars



DeCard, created by DCS (formerly Diners Club Singapore), integrated onto the Polygon network with the explicit goal of making stablecoin spending instantaneous and borderless. This innovation directly tackles the “last mile” problem of crypto utility: bridging on-chain assets with real-world, everyday payment networks.



By integrating on Polygon, DeCard enables users to spend stablecoins as easily as swiping a traditional card or scanning a QR code. The low-cost transactions (around $0.001 per transaction) and near-instant finality on Polygon make micro and small payments economically viable, which is crucial for mass merchant adoption.

Polygon’s payments role



The move further cements Polygon’s position as the premier blockchain network for payment rails, following deep integrations with other major players like Stripe and Revolut. Polygon’s battle-tested reliability and established enterprise trust were key factors in DeCard’s decision.



The DeCard and Polygon collaboration is a significant proof point that on-chain money can seamlessly flow through global, real-world payment networks, heralding a future where digital dollars become part of everyday financial life for a significant portion of the global population.