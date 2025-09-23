Decentralized automated market maker SegaSwap completes seed round of financing, with a valuation of $10 million

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Chainwire, SegaSwap, a decentralized automated market maker built on Solana and Sonic SVM, has completed a seed round of financing led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures, with a valuation of US$10 million.
According to reports, SeagSwap is a decentralized protocol designed to support fast transactions, permissionless pool creation and innovative income opportunities.
