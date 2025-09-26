Decentralized communities can fix AI bias

Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit.

Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of Logos

As AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good.

Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.

