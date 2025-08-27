Decentralized protocol Swarm Network completes $13 million in financing

PANews reported on August 27th that decentralized protocol Swarm Network announced the completion of a $13 million funding round, which will accelerate the development of its decentralized AI verification protocol. This round of funding was partially funded by a $10 million public sale of proxy licenses on the Sui network, with an additional $3 million in strategic capital from investors including Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage.

Swarm Network is a decentralized protocol that converts raw off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information in real time. By integrating AI agents, human intelligence, and zero-knowledge proofs, it rewards integrity and promotes transparency.