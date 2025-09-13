Deep-Fake Zoom Call Just Cost ThorChain Founder $1.35 Million Crypto: Ledger CTO Warns

Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer at Ledger wallet, has spread the word about the founder of THORChain and Vultisig falling for a trick pulled off by scammers, who stole $1.35 million worth of crypto from his old Metamask software wallet, which he had “completely forgotten about.”

The Ledger CTO issued a security warning to the community after the Thorchain cofounder shared the details of what happened. Other sources add that the hackers were likely from North Korea.

Deep-fake Zoom call worth $1.35 million

The victim, @jpthor, shared the details of the hack in several bullet points. He mentioned that his friends’ Telegram account was compromised, and then he, @jpthor, received what was most likely a fake Zoom link for a conference call, which later proved to be a deep-fake one.

The key to the wallet was stored in his iCloud Keychain system, which obviously was also accessed by the hackers; this was a comment from the Ledger CTO: “The malware simply stole the keys.” And @jpthor did not even have to sign that transaction.

The overall amount of crypto lost to the hackers was worth approximately $1.35 million.

The Ledger CTO said that holding that much money in a software wallet was insane, and holding a lot of crypto in such an online wallet means “it’s not a question of if you’ll be drained, but when.”