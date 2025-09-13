Deep-Fake Zoom Call Just Cost ThorChain Founder $1.35 Million Crypto: Ledger CTO Warns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 07:44
Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer at Ledger wallet, has spread the word about the founder of THORChain and Vultisig falling for a trick pulled off by scammers, who stole $1.35 million worth of crypto from his old Metamask software wallet, which he had “completely forgotten about.”

The Ledger CTO issued a security warning to the community after the Thorchain cofounder shared the details of what happened. Other sources add that the hackers were likely from North Korea.

Deep-fake Zoom call worth $1.35 million

The victim, @jpthor, shared the details of the hack in several bullet points. He mentioned that his friends’ Telegram account was compromised, and then he, @jpthor, received what was most likely a fake Zoom link for a conference call, which later proved to be a deep-fake one.

The key to the wallet was stored in his iCloud Keychain system, which obviously was also accessed by the hackers; this was a comment from the Ledger CTO: “The malware simply stole the keys.” And @jpthor did not even have to sign that transaction.

The overall amount of crypto lost to the hackers was worth approximately $1.35 million.

The Ledger CTO said that holding that much money in a software wallet was insane, and holding a lot of crypto in such an online wallet means “it’s not a question of if you’ll be drained, but when.”

Source: https://u.today/deep-fake-zoom-call-just-cost-thorchain-founder-135-million-crypto-ledger-cto-warns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
