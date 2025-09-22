The post DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius, a company that is acquiring Solana coins and storing them as a “treasury”, has announced an impressive raise of $500 million. After the announcement, its stock rose more than 200%.  This shows a growing appetite for what are known as digital asset treasuries (DAT). These vehicles accumulate tokens such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin while generating yields through mechanisms like staking and decentralized finance. As institutions build war chests, retail investors are asking a different question: what are the best cheap cryptos to buy now? For those looking for alternatives to main coins like SOL and ETH, the answer may lie in earlier-stage opportunities.  DeepSnitch AI, an AI-powered presale token, is surging as one of the most interesting ones. What it offers is so attractive that some see it as one of the best AI tools of the decade. That makes it one of the best cheap crypto to buy now that could 100x.  Institutional investors are building war chests with DATs The Helius raise comes on the heels of a broader wave of so-called Digital Asset Treasuries. Forward Industries, another major entrant, reportedly bought $1.65 billion worth of SOL in just a week. These treasuries follow strategies similar to the ones used by firms, but instead of amassing cash, they store crypto. And the amounts they are raising keep increasing. These large firms hold crypto to take advantage of increasing adoption and prices. But as institutions amass billions, ordinary traders feel distant. How can smaller investors with a few hundred dollars make a significant profit? There are two strategies for buying cheap crypto. One is to “buy the dip” in coins that already have a track record. The other is to look at presales, where valuations are at their lowest, and the upside can be exponential. The best… The post DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius, a company that is acquiring Solana coins and storing them as a “treasury”, has announced an impressive raise of $500 million. After the announcement, its stock rose more than 200%.  This shows a growing appetite for what are known as digital asset treasuries (DAT). These vehicles accumulate tokens such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin while generating yields through mechanisms like staking and decentralized finance. As institutions build war chests, retail investors are asking a different question: what are the best cheap cryptos to buy now? For those looking for alternatives to main coins like SOL and ETH, the answer may lie in earlier-stage opportunities.  DeepSnitch AI, an AI-powered presale token, is surging as one of the most interesting ones. What it offers is so attractive that some see it as one of the best AI tools of the decade. That makes it one of the best cheap crypto to buy now that could 100x.  Institutional investors are building war chests with DATs The Helius raise comes on the heels of a broader wave of so-called Digital Asset Treasuries. Forward Industries, another major entrant, reportedly bought $1.65 billion worth of SOL in just a week. These treasuries follow strategies similar to the ones used by firms, but instead of amassing cash, they store crypto. And the amounts they are raising keep increasing. These large firms hold crypto to take advantage of increasing adoption and prices. But as institutions amass billions, ordinary traders feel distant. How can smaller investors with a few hundred dollars make a significant profit? There are two strategies for buying cheap crypto. One is to “buy the dip” in coins that already have a track record. The other is to look at presales, where valuations are at their lowest, and the upside can be exponential. The best…

DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 02:44
1
1$0.012016+103.04%
Solana
SOL$237.33-0.65%
Boom
BOOM$0.008887-0.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0881-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327-3.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1455+2.46%

Helius, a company that is acquiring Solana coins and storing them as a “treasury”, has announced an impressive raise of $500 million. After the announcement, its stock rose more than 200%. 

This shows a growing appetite for what are known as digital asset treasuries (DAT). These vehicles accumulate tokens such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin while generating yields through mechanisms like staking and decentralized finance.

As institutions build war chests, retail investors are asking a different question: what are the best cheap cryptos to buy now? For those looking for alternatives to main coins like SOL and ETH, the answer may lie in earlier-stage opportunities. 

DeepSnitch AI, an AI-powered presale token, is surging as one of the most interesting ones. What it offers is so attractive that some see it as one of the best AI tools of the decade. That makes it one of the best cheap crypto to buy now that could 100x. 

Institutional investors are building war chests with DATs

The Helius raise comes on the heels of a broader wave of so-called Digital Asset Treasuries. Forward Industries, another major entrant, reportedly bought $1.65 billion worth of SOL in just a week. These treasuries follow strategies similar to the ones used by firms, but instead of amassing cash, they store crypto. And the amounts they are raising keep increasing.

These large firms hold crypto to take advantage of increasing adoption and prices. But as institutions amass billions, ordinary traders feel distant. How can smaller investors with a few hundred dollars make a significant profit?

There are two strategies for buying cheap crypto. One is to “buy the dip” in coins that already have a track record. The other is to look at presales, where valuations are at their lowest, and the upside can be exponential. The best crypto to buy now is likely to be found with one of those strategies.

Cheap coins to look for this month: Presales and “buy the dip”

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI has already raised $205,000 with a presale price of just $0.01667. The project is gaining attention among people looking to multiply their money by 100 or more.

DeepSnitch AI is designed to give small investors the kind of tools that have been available only to big whales. It features AI-powered agents that scan wallets, monitor contract safety, and track sentiment shifts across Telegram and social channels. This creates very valuable insights for small investors. Access to information plays an important role in deciding who wins and who loses.

The value proposition is easy to grasp. Small investors are often the last to react and the first to panic, but DeepSnitch AI equips them with insights that help them to make good decisions and be ahead of the crowd. The tool also evaluates risks. This helps investors spot potential scams, which unfortunately are common in the crypto space.

Apart from being very useful, DeepSnitch AI has the appeal of meme coins. Its snitch brand, powered by an effective campaign, attracts meme enthusiasts. This combination makes DeepSnitch AI one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now.

In 2023, PEPE surged 100 times purely on the back of community hype, without having any utility. A project like DeepSnitch AI, which has both meme appeal and useful functionality, could achieve the same impressive multiples, or even bigger.

But such returns will be reserved for those who move fast and take advantage of this opportunity by participating in DeepSnitch AI’s presale.

Blackhole (BLACK)

The alternative to presales is buying dips, and Blackhole offers a case study in this strategy. Over the past week, the token has risen from $0.261217 to $0.2714, a 3.9% gain. The coin came down from an all-time high of $1.52 in July 2024 and is currently trading at a very low price. The bet here is to wait for a rebound.

With a market cap of $36.7 million, Blackhole is small enough to allow for strong rallies if momentum returns. Some tokens manage to climb from deep lows back to new heights, while others stay down. 

For investors who can stomach the risk, BLACK is an example of a high-reward/high-risk strategy. 

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos, the token tied to Crypto.com, illustrates a very different flavor of dip-buying. Over the past week, it has fallen 7.2%. The numbers might suggest a bargain, but here the context is crucial. 

With a market cap of nearly $7.7 billion, CRO is one of the heavyweight tokens. Its long-term history shows a dramatic gain. From an all-time low of $0.01212 in February 2019, it surged to a peak of $0.9654 in November 2021. This represents an 80-fold difference.

But it is unlikely that CRO will repeat that kind of explosive move, given its size today. Although its adoption is more stable and it is still a safer option than smaller tokens, the trade-off is that the potential returns are limited. This is not the place for those looking for exponential growth.

Conclusion

Digital asset treasuries show institutional players entering the crypto space. They look to buy established coins like SOL and ETH, and wait for returns. But for small investors, DeepSnitch AI is a much better option.

DeepSnitch AI’s presale has raised more than $200k, but its token price remains very low at $0.01667, after a 10% early surge. The project has the appeal of a meme coin, while also featuring an impressive AI platform. This combination is a recipe for explosive gains, likely in the 100x realm.

DeepSnitch AI is the best cheap crypto to buy now, but moving fast is key. 

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

FAQs

Is Blackhole a good recovery play?

Blackhole has room to rebound from its lows, though higher volatility makes it riskier than larger tokens.

Can Cronos deliver big multiples again?

CRO is more stable, but its high market cap means the upside is capped compared to smaller coins.

Why is DeepSnitch different?

DeepSnitch blends meme-like appeal with real utility, giving traders both excitement and practical tools in one package.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-cheap-crypto-to-buy-now-as-digital-asset-treasuries-dat-pile-up-capital-deepsnitch-ai-could-100x-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1458+2.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 02:30
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01629-2.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06263-1.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013917-0.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005242+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Share

Trending News

More

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron are leading the S&P 500 in 2025 due to rising AI infrastructure demand

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?