DEFI buyback; new L1

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read.

Stablecoin public chain

Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for stablecoin blockchains

A Conversation with Circle CEO: Profit Model, Bank Competition, and Arc Chain Strategy

From acquiring Bridge to developing its own Tempo chain, how does Stripe reshape the trillion-dollar payment empire?

Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for stablecoin blockchains

Head-on competition with Tether? An in-depth analysis of Circle's new public blockchain Arc and the future competitive landscape

Tempo, the new public blockchain, is a collaboration between Stripe and Paradigm. Project analysis and strategic intentions are analyzed.

Stablecoin public chains: Distributing in the name of institutions

Macro perspective

Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Senior researchers predict: We are currently in the middle of a bull market, with a target price of $500,000 for BTC

A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies

5 billion in purchases in 35 days, Wall Street calls for orders, can ETH really rise to 15,000?

Will Ethereum hit $10,000 this year? Six ways to analyze the likelihood

Token2049 under tightening regulation

Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Money-Making King, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly

AI and Meme

The latest news on the AI sector after Ethereum's surge: Almanak Vault is hot, and VCs are enthusiastic about DePai.

From DOGE to PEPE, Memecoin's Path to Creative Equality

The rise and fall of crypto AI: What sparks remain after the bubble fades?

PANews' account [MEME Daily] will select the hottest memes of the day for readers to understand the track situation. Click here to view.

Seize the opportunity

Blockchain's iPhone moment? Sui veteran launches next-generation development platform Rialo

Avalanche bets on RWA: second-level settlement + customized subnet, aiming to handle $250 million in assets from traditional financial giants

With regulatory relaxation and buybacks initiated, is Lido finally starting to regain its value?

Uniswap's Compliance Breakthrough: How DUNA Paves the Way for Fee Switches and Token Empowerment

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

From Destruction to Ecosystem: The Three Evolutionary Directions of the 2025 Platform Currency Arms Race

Is the Bitcoin ecosystem returning? A quick look at recent hot project developments

Web3

Fundamental Global, a century-old company, claims to be acquiring 10% of all ETH. Is it just empty talk or a real contender?

Unveiling the top ten richest people in the cryptocurrency world: Their first pot of gold came from selling houses, writing code, and litigating?

Trump appoints "crypto-friendly" as transitional member of the Federal Reserve Board. What impact will this have on the market?

Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?

MYX contracts rake in 8.9 billion: Winners rely on strategy, losers are defeated by greed

Spending $75 million on a network attack for only $100,000 in profit? A look back at the Monero and Qubic 51% attack and defense battle

Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation

Fortune Exclusive Interview with He Yi: When He Yi Became the "No. 1 Sister", the Growth Story Behind the Crypto Queen

Key Information

Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days

Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is over 80%.

Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license

Li Xiaolai's "Seven-Year Agreement" has expired, EOS's price has plummeted by nearly 90% and it has been renamed Vaulta (A)

US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves

CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds

Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments

The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.

Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low