DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews reported on September 17th that DeFi Dev Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV ), the Solana treasury, announced the purchase of an additional 62,745 Sol , bringing its total treasury holdings to 2,095,748 Sol , equivalent to approximately $ 499 million at a market value on September 16 , 2025. All of the newly added Sol has been staked to earn native yield and support the security of the Solana network. As of now, DFDV has 25,670,108 shares outstanding, representing 0.0816 Sol per share, with an SPS value of $ 19.44 .

