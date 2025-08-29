DeFi Development Corp. acquires $77 million in Solana (SOL)

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), a pioneer among public companies with a treasury strategy focused on the accumulation and growth of Solana (SOL), announced the purchase of 407,247 SOL for a total value of approximately 77 million dollars. The transaction, communicated on August 28, 2025, from Boca Raton, Florida, was made possible thanks to recent funds raised through an equity capital increase, leaving over 40 million dollars still available for further acquisitions and strategic treasury operations.

Details of the Acquisition and Impact on Reserves

The purchase, made at an average price of 188.98 dollars per token, brings the total reserves of DeFi Development Corp. to 1,831,011 SOL, marking an increase of 29% compared to the previous balance of 1,420,173 SOL. In terms of value, the overall position in SOL and equivalents stands at around 371 million dollars.

Key Indicators for Shareholders

As of August 28, 2025, the company has approximately 21 million shares outstanding. The SOL per share (SPS) ratio stands at 0.0864, corresponding to 17.52 dollars per share. It is important to note that these figures do not yet include the pre-paid shares or warrants resulting from the latest capital increase.

Considering full dilution, the number of shares would rise to about 31 million, but the company expects that the SPS will not fall below the previously communicated value of 0.0675, even after the full impact of the warrants. This data reinforces the expectations of continued growth of the SPS.

A long-term strategy: staking and participation in the Solana ecosystem

The new tranche of SOL will be held with a long-term perspective and allocated for staking on various validators, including those directly managed by DeFi Development Corp. This activity allows the company to generate native returns through staking rewards, further strengthening its financial position and direct involvement in the Solana ecosystem.

In addition to the accumulation and staking of SOL, DeFi Development Corp. manages its own validation infrastructure and actively participates in the opportunities offered by decentralized finance (DeFi), exploring innovative solutions to support and benefit from the expansion of Solana’s application layer.

An integrated business model between real estate and blockchain

DeFi Development Corp. is not just an entity linked to the cryptocurrency world. The company operates as an online platform powered by artificial intelligence, with the goal of connecting the commercial real estate sector through data, subscription software, and value-added services.

The platform serves over one million web users each year, including owners and developers of multifamily and commercial properties, industry professionals, and thousands of lending institutions, including more than 10% of U.S. banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA lenders, CMBS, and SBA.

The solutions offered are primarily in Software as a Service (SaaS) mode, ensuring access to essential data and tools for the management and growth of the real estate business.

Future Prospects and Risks to Monitor

The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the volatility of the SOL price, interest rate trends, the ability to maintain profitability, the impact of the regulatory framework, and changes in accounting principles applicable to reserves in SOL. Other risk factors include the ability to manage growth, access new sources of capital, and respond to general economic conditions.

DeFi Development Corp. is committed to providing transparent updates to investors, especially regarding the evolution of its position in Solana and the use of the remaining funds from the capital increase for further purchases of SOL.

A bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation

The model adopted by DeFi Development Corp. represents an example of how traditional finance can integrate with new blockchain technologies. Through a treasury strategy focused on SOL, the company offers investors direct exposure to the digital asset, actively participating in the growth of one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the sector.

The acquisition of 77 million dollars in SOL confirms the company’s confidence in Solana’s potential and its ability to generate value through staking and participation in the decentralized economy. With a solid financial foundation and a vision oriented towards innovation, DeFi Development Corp. positions itself as a key player in the integration between real estate, technology, and blockchain.

Conclusions

The latest operation by DeFi Development Corp. marks a further strengthening of its position in Solana, consolidating a strategy that combines active management of digital reserves with the provision of advanced services for the real estate sector. With over 1.8 million SOL in its portfolio and a clear roadmap for the deployment of the capital raised, the company confirms itself as one of the key players in the convergence between decentralized finance and traditional markets, ready to seize the opportunities offered by digital innovation.