DeFi Development Corp. Announces $125 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth of Solana Treasury

PANews reported on August 25th that, according to Globenewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), a publicly listed US company, announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to issue $125 million in shares at $12.50 per share. The transaction is expected to close on Thursday, August 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds will be used to purchase spot SOL and discounted SOL lock-ups, enabling the company to expand its treasury stock holdings. This transaction represents an early financing round for DFDV in 2025, including convertible bonds, PIPE equity, and ELOC loans, bringing DFDV's total financing to over $370 million so far this year.

