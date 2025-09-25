DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Stock: Surges After $100 Million Buyback Announcement

TLDR

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) experienced a significant rise in its stock price, climbing by $0.77, or 5.10%, to reach $15.88. This upward movement began at around 12:00 PM EDT and followed the announcement of an expanded stock repurchase program.

The company’s decision to increase its buyback authorization from $1 million to up to $100 million has sparked optimism in the market.

The repurchase program offers DeFi Development flexibility to buy back its shares as it deems fit. Under the new plan, the company can repurchase shares from time to time on the open market, following regulatory guidelines. The board’s approval to expand the buyback program reflects the company’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Company Expands Stock Repurchase Program to $100 Million

DeFi Development Corp. has expanded its existing stock repurchase program significantly, from an initial $1 million to a potential $100 million. The board authorized the company to buy back up to $100 million worth of common stock. The company stated that this move provides it with the flexibility to repurchase shares when fit, with management determining the time, method, and amount of the purchases.

The repurchase program is designed to be carried out in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable regulations. The company also clarified that the buybacks would take place based on market conditions and corporate factors. The new program allows the company to repurchase shares over time, helping to reduce the overall share count .

According to the recent report ,DeFi Development emphasized that the program does not obligate the company to repurchase a specific number of shares. The company also clarified that all repurchased shares would either be retired or held as treasury stock.

Strategic Focus on Solana (SOL) and Market Confidence

DeFi Development is known for its unique treasury strategy, which focuses on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL). The company has established itself as the first public entity with a treasury dedicated to this blockchain. As part of its long-term strategy, DeFi Development aims to leverage the increasing value of Solana and position itself for future growth.

The company’s approach to stock buybacks signals a strong commitment to improving shareholder returns. This decision comes at a time when market sentiment around DeFi projects and Solana, in particular, remains positive. The repurchase program, combined with DeFi Development’s focus on Solana, highlights its strategy of reinforcing market confidence and positioning itself for sustained value creation.

As DeFi Development continues to grow and execute on its strategy, shareholders can expect further developments that align with the company’s long-term goals. The approval of the $100 million stock buyback plan marks a key milestone in DeFi Development’s efforts to boost its stock price and shareholder value.

