DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 06:45

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL).

Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million

The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A. The offering size increased from its initial target.

Net proceeds are estimated at $108.1 million, potentially rising to $132.2 million if purchasers fully exercise a $25 million option. Approximately $75.6 million will fund a prepaid forward stock purchase transaction connected to the offering. The remaining funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, explicitly including buying more SOL.

According to the release, the notes carry an initial conversion price of $23.11 per share, a 10% premium to DFDV’s July 1 closing price of $21.01. They mature July 1, 2030, with specific redemption options starting July 5, 2026.

The $75.6 million prepaid forward transaction with an initial purchaser is intended to facilitate hedging by note investors. The company did caution, however, that this activity could impact its DFDV stock price and the notes’ effective conversion price.

DeFi Development Corp. maintains a treasury strategy centered on accumulating and compounding solana ( SOL). Its SOL holdings were recently valued at $263 million. The offering is expected to close July 8, pending standard conditions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
