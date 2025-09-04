DeFi Development's SOL holdings exceed 2 million

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced it had increased its holdings of Solana (SOL) by 196,141 units at an average price of $202.76 per unit, bringing its total holdings to 2,027,817 units, equivalent to approximately $427 million. This increase in holdings increases its SOL holdings by 11% compared to its previous holdings, with each unit worth 0.0793 SOL, equivalent to $16.70. The newly purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to generate initial returns. The company will continue to use SOL as its core reserve asset and plans to further expand its holdings.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.