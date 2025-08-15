DeFi Education Fund Expands Mission with Official Foundation Launch

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/15 15:15
Chainbase
C$0.20886-3.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.129-1.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021069-5.36%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%

Crypto lobbying group the DeFi Education Fund is officially launching its namesake foundation, the company announced in an August 13 press release.

DeFi Education Fund Launches New Foundation

According to the Wednesday press release, the DeFi Education Foundation will continue the digital asset-focused collective’s crypto advocacy work while giving donors the opportunity to benefit “from charitable giving incentives.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the DeFi Education Foundation (DEF) — a newly launched 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to furthering DEF’s mission of educating lawmakers about DeFi, protecting software developers, and promoting sound DeFi policy,” the press release states.

“In-kind crypto donations to DeFi Education Foundation can be a more tax-efficient way to support DEF’s mission,” the organization added, stating that the move will be a “net-positive for many DEF donors.”

“We remain unwaveringly focused on our advancing our mission on behalf of the DeFi industry, but with this new entity we have new benefits for our supporters,” the press release states.

Navigating Crypto’s Regulatory Landscape

News of the foundation’s launch comes the same week that its parent organization announced and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps amid regulatory uncertainty.

The concern is that the SEC’s past approach could classify blockchain app developers as brokers, imposing burdensome registration and compliance requirements.

“Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” a new blog post on the DeFi Education Fund’s website states.

The launch of the foundation underscores the organization’s dual focus on advancing crypto advocacy and providing a tax-efficient way for supporters to back efforts addressing regulatory challenges like the SEC’s broker classification concerns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M