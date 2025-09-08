DeFi Outperforms Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Returns in 2025

DeFi protocols gained 44.6% in 2025 and have outpaced Bitcoin, Layer 1s, and crypto sectors.

RWAs deliver 38.7%, and stablecoins 38.6%, driving top-tier crypto sector growth.

Meme coins fall 7.4%, and gaming tokens drop 43.6%, showing sharp underperformance.

Decentralized Finance protocols have captured the top position among cryptocurrency sectors in 2025 and have generated 44.6% year-to-date returns. Crypto investor Rand highlighted DeFi’s leadership alongside real-world assets and stablecoins as standout performers driving market growth into the fourth quarter.

Real-World Assets follow closely with 38.7% gains, and stablecoins achieved 38.6% returns. These three categories have distinguished themselves from other cryptocurrency segments that have delivered more modest results during the same period.

Other Crypto Sectors Show Mixed Results

Layer 1 blockchains generated 24.6% returns, while Bitcoin managed 19.8% gains year-to-date. Exchange tokens delivered 14.1% performance, rounding out the positive-performing sectors for 2025. These figures highlight DeFi’s dominance, with returns that leave other major crypto categories behind.

However, several sectors have faced severe downturns. Meme coins recorded -7.4% losses, while Layer 2 solutions dropped 26.9%. Gaming tokens suffered a 43.6% decline, with AI-focused cryptocurrencies experiencing the worst performance at -55.4% losses.

Hyperliquid Leads DeFi Sector

Among the leading DeFi tokens by market capitalization, Hyperliquid (HYPE) tops the list at $49.34 with a $16.4 billion valuation, recording a 12.04% gain over the past week. Chainlink (LINK) follows at $22.44 with a $15.1 billion market cap, though it slipped 2.03% during the same period.

Stellar (XLM) trades at $0.3628, giving it an $11.4 billion valuation after rising 4.65% this week. Polkadot (DOT) stands at $4.01 with a $6.48 billion market cap and an 8.60% weekly increase, while Uniswap (UNI) holds steady at $9.44 with a $5.93 billion valuation, up by 0.09%.

The performance divergence between sectors shows the changing investor preferences toward utility-focused applications rather than speculative assets. DeFi protocols offering yield generation and financial services have attracted institutional and retail investors seeking alternatives to traditional banking products.

Investor Rand’s assessment suggests these leading sectors will continue driving market performance through the remainder of 2025. As per his analysis, DeFi, RWAs, and stablecoins maintain their momentum as foundational infrastructure for cryptocurrency adoption.

