DeFi Poses No Risk, Says Fed’s Waller at Blockchain Symposium

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told bankers and policymakers there is no threat in embracing DeFi for payment systems. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, he emphasized that crypto payments are not inherently dangerous. His remarks signaled a growing institutional acceptance of decentralized finance in the U.S. monetary system.

Waller Says DeFi Mirrors Traditional Transactions

Waller compared DeFi payments to common debit card purchases, dismissing fears over crypto technology. He said, “There is nothing scary about this just because it occurs in the DeFi world — this is simply new technology.” He urged the banking sector to consider DeFi tools like smart contracts, stablecoins, and distributed ledgers as extensions of existing systems.

He explained a stablecoin purchase of a memecoin is as routine as paying for groceries using a debit card. In both cases, the transaction completes and records securely, just using different technology. Waller said smart contracts and distributed ledgers automate what banks already do.

His support comes as the Federal Reserve moves away from restrictive crypto supervision. In April, it withdrew guidance discouraging banks from dealing with digital assets. Last week, the Fed ended its “novel activities supervision program,” further easing the regulatory path for DeFi adoption.

Stablecoins Could Boost Dollar’s Global Role

Waller noted stablecoins can support U.S. dollar dominance, especially in countries with inflation or dollar access issues. He said they offer better options for cross-border transactions and retail payments worldwide.

He called the recent Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act a key step forward. The act establishes a regulatory framework that Waller believes will strengthen trust and adoption. He said this legislation could help stablecoins “reach their full potential” globally.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion by 2028. Treasury officials said this growth could increase demand for U.S. Treasury bills. Waller framed this as a win for U.S. financial leadership in the global DeFi space.

USDT and USDC Lead Expanding Stablecoin Market

Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC dominate today’s stablecoin ecosystem with $167 billion and $67.5 billion in market caps, respectively. Their growth reflects rising trust in DeFi systems to handle stable payments. Waller said their use will likely continue rising with clearer regulations.

He reiterated that DeFi payments, including those using stablecoins, follow similar logic to existing financial processes. “The same process applies to the crypto world,” he said, describing how stablecoins settle and record transactions. As a result, financial institutions should see DeFi as evolutionary, not revolutionary.

With DeFi platforms growing and oversight easing, Waller’s remarks align with the Fed’s gradual shift toward embracing blockchain finance. If he replaces Jerome Powell as Fed chair in 2026, his views may shape future policy more directly.

