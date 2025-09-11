‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 22:15
DeFi
OpenLedger
Solana-based Project 0 plans to become a tool that allows traders to manage all their DeFi positions in one place.

Summary
  • Project 0 launches on Solana, connecting users’ positions across DeFi
  • The platform will offer unified margins across Kamino, Drift, and Jupiter, and more
  • This approach aims to eliminate unnecessary liquidations and overcollateralization

DeFi has long promised an open alternative to Wall Street, but adoption has suffered due to a fragmented and inefficient user experience. Still, this is slowly changing. On Thursday, September 11, Project 0 launched on Solana (SOL), claiming to be the first DeFi-native prime broker.

The project will offer a unified margin for traders across several platforms, including Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter. According to Project 0, traders will no longer have to fear liquidations on one platform despite having enough collateral on another. Due to the reduced risk of liquidations, the platform will also lower the need for overcollateralization for margin trades.

Solana-based Project 0 wants to overhaul DeFi trading

In addition to making trading more capital efficient, MacBrennan Peet, founder of Project 0, believes this platform also has the potential to change the way traders engage with DeFi. He explains the role that prime brokerages play in TradFi and why mature DeFi needs them.

