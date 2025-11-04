DeFi sleuths trace $284M in loans and stablecoin risk linked to Stream Finance

Yields and More maps out $284 million in DeFi debt tied to Stream Finance, exposing complex loops across stablecoins and lending markets.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) researchers mapped out over $284 million in stablecoin exposure and outstanding loans linked to Stream Finance, following the protocol’s collapse.

On Tuesday, a detailed post by DeFi group Yields and More (YAM) flagged dozens of lending markets and vaults, including platforms like Euler, Silo, Morpho and Gearbox, held positions connected to Stream’s synthetic assets, which include xUSD, xBTC and xETH.

The data highlighted the extent to which the fallout could reach. Exposure loops involving Elixir’s deUSD, Treeve’s scUSD and other assets suggested that at least $284.9 million in overall debt is owed to lenders across various markets. This excludes indirect exposure via secondary vaults and other lending strategies.

