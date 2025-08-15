DeFi Technologies holds $26.4 million in cash and $26 million in digital assets

PANews reported on August 15th that DeFi Technologies is driving growth in its digital asset business through its Valour asset management business and DeFi Alpha trading strategy in the second quarter of 2025. Valour's assets under management (AUM) increased from $773 million as of June 30th to $947 million on July 31st, a 23% month-over-month increase.

The company's digital asset inventory is valued at approximately $52.4 million, consisting of $26.4 million in cash and $26 million in digital assets. DeFi Alpha's arbitrage trading strategy performed well, with significant trades generating $17.3 million in gains in May. The company projects adjusted revenue of $218.6 million in 2025, remaining focused on expanding the digital asset ecosystem.