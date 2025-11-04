DeFiance Capital Founder: The current crypto market situation is similar to that of late 2018; survival is key.

PANews reported on November 4th that Arthur_0x, founder of DeFiance Capital, posted on the X platform: "I entered the cryptocurrency space in 2017, and the current situation is comparable to that of late 2018 to 2019. It is the most challenging market environment faced by cryptocurrency market participants. Now, survival is the key."
