Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:09
CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship conference on blockchain, AI, and digital assets, reveals its core agenda focus and Franklin Templeton and Unblock as co-presenting partners for its 11th edition. Taking place September 23–24, 2025, at the Kongresshaus Zurich, the business stakeholder event will unite more than 3,000 technology leaders, investors, institutions, and innovators to execute and plan for the new chapter in global finance, banking, and wealth management – the Wealth³ Era.

Held in Zurich, one of the world’s foremost financial centers, and adjacent to Crypto Valley’s thriving blockchain ecosystem of over 1,800 active entities, CV Summit has become the definitive meeting point for institutional finance and next-generation technology. This year’s focus: how blockchain, AI, and digital asset infrastructure are moving to core systems, powering both large-scale institutional strategies and everyday financial use cases.

The participation of Franklin Templeton and Unblock reflects the full arc of financial transformation, from the tokenization of institutional assets to the seamless use of blockchain in daily transactions,” said Olaf Hannemann, CIO and Co-Founder of CV VC, co-organizer of CV Summit. “This is where these once-separate worlds meet to build efficient, compliant, and accessible financial infrastructure for the future.”

Four Pillars. Two Days. One Global Stage.

The 2025 agenda will run across four content tracks:

  1. Blockchain. Driving infrastructure and innovation
  2. Institutions & Digital Assets. Banking, capital markets, and compliant adoption
  3. Wealth³. Digital-era investment and wealth management
  4. Artificial Intelligence. Accelerating financial evolution

With research from the University of St. Gallen showing over 80% of Swiss banks now developing or expanding blockchain offerings, CV Summit sits at the forefront of a structural shift that is redefining finance not only worldwide but in Switzerland.

 

Institutional Scale Meets Everyday Utility

Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has moved beyond experimentation to global deployment. Its Benji® Technology Platform powers tokenized mutual funds, intraday yield, and instant settlement across nine public blockchains, with live products in the US, Luxembourg, and Singapore, now scaling globally for institutional and retail use.

We’ve been building blockchain-integrated solutions since 2017,” said Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton. “Our presence at CV Summit reflects our belief that tokenized products, composable infrastructure, and tools like intraday yield are the future of finance. The world is changing, but we’re ready for it at Franklin Templeton. We’re proud to be leading the world to a new financial infrastructure. CV Summit is the right place to engage with the Swiss and European financial community on this evolution.”

Unblock, co-founded by fintech veteran Oscar Flores and former Visa executive Jonathan Palacios, is building consumer and merchant payment rails that make blockchain invisible yet indispensable. Its infrastructure enables crypto-based salaries, global remittances, merchant settlement, and compliant digital payments at scale.

Stablecoins are central to a more practical, user-friendly financial future,” said Flores. “At CV Summit, we’ll show how far blockchain has come in usability, compliance, and real-world impact.”

In addition to Franklin Templeton and Unblock, CV Summit 2025 will feature leading blockchain, digital asset and AI stakeholders, institutions, investors and many Swiss pioneers, including PostFinance, Sygnum and Luzerner Kantonal Bank.

CV Summit Details
September 23–24, 2025
Kongresshaus Zurich, Switzerland
3,000+ participants4 content stages2 days of high-level networking and deal-making

 

About CV Summit

CV Summit is Switzerland’s leading conference on blockchain, AI, and digital assets. Organized by CV VC and partners, it connects the world’s most influential decision-makers in finance, technology, and policy to drive the new wave of institutional and technological transformation

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/cv-summit-zurich-2025-defining-wealth-in-global-finance/

