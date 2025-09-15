Deftones Keeps Another Band From Making History

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:26
Deftones’ “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1, blocking Shinedown from extending its historic record of Mainstream Rock Airplay tally chart-toppers. PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 13: Deftones perform in concert during day 2 of the Primavera Sound Festival at Parque da Cidade on June 13, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Paulo Pinho/Redferns)

Redferns

Deftones only recently reached No. 1 on one of Billboard’s radio charts for the very first time. The group, which has been one of the most popular in hard rock for decades, has released quite a few successful songs throughout the years, but none had managed to conquer any of the company’s airplay tallies until this latest era.

“My Mind Is a Mountain,” one of the singles taken from the outfit’s album Private Music, currently rules the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and as it holds, it keeps another band from making history.

“My Mind Is a Mountain” Holds at No. 1

Deftones rule the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart this frame again. “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1 after reaching the summit for the first time just one period ago. The single has spent nine frames on the list so far, two of them in charge.

Shinedown Blocked From the Top Spot

As “My Mind Is a Mountain” commands the Mainstream Rock Airplay list, one of Billboard’s several rock-focused radio rosters, Deftones block another group from ruling. Shinedown climbs to No. 2 with its single “Killing Fields,” improving one space in its seventh frame on the tally, and that tune may soon become a champion.

Shinedown Looking to Extends Its Run of No. 1s

Shinedown is looking to make history with “Killing Fields.” The band already claims the most No. 1s of all time on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and may soon extend that lead, as there’s a lot of power behind “Killing Fields.”

The group currently claims 20 No. 1s on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, just one more than all-time runner-up Three Days Grace. Five Finger Death Punch claims 16, the third-most rulers in the history of the tally.

Deftones Win on Multiple Billboard Rankings

“My Mind Is a Mountain” rules multiple Billboard rankings this frame. As it sits at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, it also returns to the summit of the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally. The cut also climbs to a new peak of No. 3 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, the most competitive and far-reaching of all of the rock radio tallies in America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/deftones-keeps-another-band-from-making-history/

