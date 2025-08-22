Deftones’ Nearly Decade-Old Release Finally Becomes A Chart Hit

Deftones’ Studio Album Collection finally debuts at No. 98 on the U.K. Official Albums chart nearly a decade after release, marking the band’s eleventh charting title. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – MAY 23: Chino Moreno of the Deftones performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 23, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Getty Images

Private Music, the tenth full-length by rock band Deftones, is out now. The project follows half a decade after Ohms and was preceded by several singles that became hits in their own right on rock rankings in a number of countries.

Just ahead of Private Music’s release, a box set beloved by many Deftones fans finally became a chart hit in the United Kingdom, as anticipation for a new full-length reached a fever pitch days before it dropped.

Studio Album Collection Debuts

The Studio Album Collection debuts on the Official Albums chart this week. The title opens at No. 98 on the 100-spot ranking, which blends both streaming activity and sales to show which titles the British public is consuming.

Deftones Earns an Eleventh Charting Album

Deftones score an eleventh career placement on the Official Albums chart as the Studio Album Collection arrives. The band hasn’t landed a new win on the tally since October 2020, when Ohms launched at No. 5 and then quickly disappeared.

B-Sides & Rarities Still Ranks as the Band’s Lowest-Peaking Set

While there isn’t much wiggle room for the Studio Album Collection, it does not rank as the lowest-peaking Deftones title on the Official Albums chart. That distinction still belongs to B-Sides & Rarities, which only spent a single turn in absolute last place, at No. 100, in November 2005.

A Nearly Decade-Old Release

Deftones released the Studio Album Collection in 2016. The project blends the tracklists of the group’s first seven studio albums – Adrenaline, Around the Fur, White Pony, a self-titled project, Saturday Night Wrist, Diamond Eyes, and Koi No Yokan – into one large collectible.

Studio Album Collection is a Streaming Win as Well

As the Studio Album Collection finally arrives on the Official Albums chart nearly a decade after it was first made available, the project also becomes a success once more on the U.K.’s Official Albums Streaming chart. The box set reappears at No. 78, marking a new all-time high for the set on that list.

Around the Fur and White Pony Hold On

Two other Deftones full-lengths appear on the U.K. charts at the moment. Around the Fur drops on four rankings, while White Pony manages to hold on at No. 35 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart.

The group also collects a new hit on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart, as “Milk of the Madonna,” the second single pushed from Private Music, opens at No. 38. The tune instantly becomes a sixth career win for Deftones.