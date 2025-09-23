The post Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption. Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world. 🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting: The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA) AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative Events Details 25th September, 2025 –  JW Marriott Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors 26th September, 2025 –  Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Web3preneur Summit –  Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage) Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup. I ❤️ RWA  – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event) Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.… The post Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption. Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world. 🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting: The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA) AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative Events Details 25th September, 2025 –  JW Marriott Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors 26th September, 2025 –  Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Web3preneur Summit –  Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage) Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup. I ❤️ RWA  – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event) Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.…

Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06025+1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01724-0.62%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000016+4.57%
VentureMind AI
VNTR$0.00176+1.73%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006366-7.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264-0.31%

New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption.

Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization

This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world.

🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues

Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting:

  • The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA)
  • AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy
  • Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership
  • Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital
  • Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas
  • Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative

Events Details

25th September, 2025 –  JW Marriott

  1. Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs
  2. AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs
  3. GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers
  4. VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors

26th September, 2025 –  Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels

  1. Web3preneur Summit –  Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage)
  2. Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup.
  3. I ❤️ RWA  – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers
  4. Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event)
  5. Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.
  6. AI for Builders –  Builders, AI Experts, Founders, AI Engineers.

📌 Register here: luma.com/web3preneur Limited Entries.

🎤 15+ Visionaries, 1 Stage

The speaker lineup will feature 15 pioneers shaping the decentralized revolution – from policy shapers to product disruptors. Confirmed names include:

  • Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association
  • Prasanna Lohar, Founder, India Blockchain Forum
  • Raj Kapoor, Founder, India Blockchain Alliance
  • Kamlesh Nagware, Co-founder, FSV Labs
  • Srinivas Mahankali, Digital Transformation Leader, CXO
  • Ravikant Agrawal, Director of Growth, Billions Network
  • Dr. Satya Gupta, Chairman BFPF
  • Vikas Pandey, CEO, Shipfinex
  • Aditi Chopra, Founder, Superwomen DAO & India Lead, Arbitrum
  • Devika Mittal, Regional Head, Ava Labs
  • Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder Dapps
  • Garima Singh, Government Alliance Lead – LF Decentralized Trust India
  • Ansoo Gupta,COO at Pinstom
  • Shraddha Khattri, Blockchain Lawyer
  • Bhavya Batra, Co-Founder, ForgeXAI
  • Akanksha Saxena, Growth Lead Ta-da
  • Dharamveer Singh, Founder & CEO BlockCube & PowerXchange
  • Vedang Vatsa, Founder, #Web3

🤝 The Power of 250+ Partners

What makes INBM truly different is its bottom-up, community-first DNA. Over 250 partners have pledged support, spanning:

  • 100+ Web3 communities driving grassroots adoption
  • 100+ global and Indian media partners amplifying the narrative
  • 25+ Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) shaping conversations
  • 25+ startups , ecosystem and event  partners enabling collaboration at scale

This coalition ensures INBM is not just an event – but a movement owned by the ecosystem, for the ecosystem.

🏛️ About the Organizers

BlockOn Ventures – A pioneer in Asia’s Web3 landscape since 2017, BlockOn has hosted 170+ events across 10+ countries, connecting 73,000+ attendees, 2,500+ speakers, and 750+ sponsors, with media coverage from Forbes, Bloomberg, and CNN. Including pioneering  flagship events across  India, Malaysia & Thailand Blockchain not just conferences or summits but  weeks and months.

Web3preneur – A global networking movement known for its “no-stage, no-speaker, no-frills” format, Web3preneur curates high-impact gatherings at global hotspots like Token2049 Singaporen/ Dubai , Multiple blockchain weeks  and ETH editions such as Eth Malaysia ,India ,Dubai Global and Devconnect.

🌐 Join the Movement

India Blockchain Month 2025 is more than a festival – it is a collective leap into Bharat’s decentralized future.

We invite sponsors, investors, media houses, community leaders, and ecosystem partners to join hands in co-creating this historic journey.

Event Partners: Web3Conf India, Vntr Capital, Startupnews.fyi, Web3 Carnival, MetaDecrypt, IOV2055, The Coin Republic, Amplificable, Access Blockchain Association.

🔗 www.IndiaBlockchainMonth.com
📩 [email protected]

This September, let’s make history.
This September, let’s Blockchainize Bharat with INBM.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/23/india-blockchain-month-2025-delhi-web3-ai-real-world-asset-innovation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading