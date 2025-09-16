Delin Holdings: Plans to Acquire 2,200 Bitcoin Mining Machines for $21.8526 Million

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Zhitong Finance, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on September 15, 2025 (after trading hours), the company entered into a term sheet with Fortune Peak regarding the proposed acquisition of Bitcoin mining machines, including the purchase of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin mining machines with a total computing power of approximately 1.0406 million TH/s for US$21.8526 million. The consideration will be satisfied by the issuance of: (i) convertible bonds with a principal amount of US$21.8526 million (HKD equivalent); (ii) 40 million warrants; and (iii) the issuance of 13.4425 million earn-out shares by the company upon the satisfaction of earn-out conditions.