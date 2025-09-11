DeLorean’s $DMC Token Accepted Under MiCA, Marking a First for Legacy Brands Entering Web3

Milestone confirms $DMC as a regulated utility token in Europe, paving the way for expansion and new cultural initiatives

Madrid, Spain - Sept 11, 2025 - DeLorean Labs, the Web3 innovation arm of the iconic DeLorean brand, today announced that its $DMC token white paper has been officially accepted by Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

This makes DeLorean one of the first globally recognized consumer brands to operate under MiCA’s framework, a regulatory milestone that sets the stage for expansion across Europe.

MiCA is the EU’s first unified rulebook for crypto-assets, covering a market of over 450 million people and one of the world’s largest pools of investment capital. It ensures consistent standards across all 27 Member States - removing the need for multiple national approvals, and creating stronger safeguards for consumers and partners.

For companies like DeLorean, MiCA opens the door to seamless cross-border growth in a region where digital-asset adoption is accelerating.

The $DMC token has been formally classified as a utility token under MiCA, meaning it is not a financial instrument or security under EU law. This is supported by legal opinion that confirms DeLorean operates within MiCA’s Title II provisions. Beyond the legal label, it signals to users and partners that the $DMC ecosystem meets Europe’s new transparency, disclosure, and consumer protection standards - a key differentiator as the industry matures.

“MiCA compliance is a major foundation for what we’re building,” said Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs. “As a utility token, $DMC will power new ways for fans, gamers, and communities to participate in the DeLorean ecosystem across Europe. From digital engagement to real-world experiences, we are creating a transparent and trusted path for our next chapter.”

The MiCA announcement follows a landmark year for DeLorean Labs. In 2025, the company launched its Reservation Marketplace, introduced the $DMC token, and advanced partnerships with leading blockchain and cultural partners. Together with compliance recognition under MiCA, these milestones underscore DeLorean’s evolution into a Web3-powered lifestyle ecosystem - combining digital tokens with fan culture, gaming, and community-driven experiences.

With MiCA compliance now secured, DeLorean Labs is positioned to accelerate initiatives across Europe while preparing significant activations in the U.S. and Asia. Alongside regulation, the company is advancing strategic partnerships and cultural collaborations that will bring its legacy brand deeper into the Web3 ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.