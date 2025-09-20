The post Democratic Senators Reaffirm Desire to Work With Republicans on Crypto Market Structure Legislation  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Democratic Senators has reaffirmed their commitment to working together with their Republican counterparts to pass the Clarity Act soon. According to a joint statement, the group of Senators from the Democratic Party requested the Republican Senators to agree to a bipartisan authorship process of the Crypto Market Structure legislation.  “We hope our …The post Democratic Senators Reaffirm Desire to Work With Republicans on Crypto Market Structure Legislation  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Democratic Senators has reaffirmed their commitment to working together with their Republican counterparts to pass the Clarity Act soon. According to a joint statement, the group of Senators from the Democratic Party requested the Republican Senators to agree to a bipartisan authorship process of the Crypto Market Structure legislation.  “We hope our …

Democratic Senators Reaffirm Desire to Work With Republicans on Crypto Market Structure Legislation

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 04:41
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03915-2.58%
SOON
SOON$0.3581-0.96%
Ripple Responds to U.S. Senate Crypto Bill, Says XRP, ETH, and SOL Could Face Unfair Regulation

The post Democratic Senators Reaffirm Desire to Work With Republicans on Crypto Market Structure Legislation  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A group of Democratic Senators has reaffirmed their commitment to working together with their Republican counterparts to pass the Clarity Act soon. According to a joint statement, the group of Senators from the Democratic Party requested the Republican Senators to agree to a bipartisan authorship process of the Crypto Market Structure legislation. 

“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the statement noted.

Why Are U.S. Senators Keen on a Bipartisan Approach to the Clarity Act?

Slim Majority in the Senate

Last month, Senator Tim Scott, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, admitted that it requires bipartisan efforts to pass the Clarity Act as it happened with the Genius Act. Scott noted that between 12-18 Democratic Senators will support the Clarity Act.

On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators- led by Ruben Gallego,  Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Ben Ray Luján, John Hickenlooper, Raphael Warnock, Adam Schiff, Andy Kim, Lisa Blunt Rochester,  and  Angela Alsobrooks – agreed to bipartisan support on the Clarity bill.

Political Optics

The cryptocurrency industry in the United States has been identified as a solid voter bloc after last year’s President Trump’s victory. As such, Democratic Senators preparing for the November 2026 elections have increasingly focused on how to get the crypto votes.

What’s the Expected Impact on the Crypto Bull Market?

The imminent enactment of the Clarity Act, akin to the Genius Act, will be a pivotal moment for mainstream crypto adoption. With bipartisan support, the Clarity Act has a high chance of proceeding to President Donald Trump’s desk before the end of this year. 

As such, the crypto market will gain more attention from institutional investors, who have sidelined the altcoin industry due to legal uncertainty. The ultimate result will be a parabolic bull cycle fueled by reflexive demand from more crypto traders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate