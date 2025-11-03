ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
In a significant development for digital privacy advocates, Denmark has refrained from pushing forward a controversial EU legislative proposal that would have required messaging platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to enable authorities to scan encrypted messages. The move reflects ongoing tensions between efforts to combat illegal content and the right to privacy in the [...]In a significant development for digital privacy advocates, Denmark has refrained from pushing forward a controversial EU legislative proposal that would have required messaging platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to enable authorities to scan encrypted messages. The move reflects ongoing tensions between efforts to combat illegal content and the right to privacy in the [...]

Denmark Drops EU Chat Control Proposal Over Privacy Fears

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/03 13:35
Solchat
CHAT$0.1522+5.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.004981+3.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.06377+2.16%
Denmark Drops Eu Chat Control Proposal Over Privacy Fears

In a significant development for digital privacy advocates, Denmark has refrained from pushing forward a controversial EU legislative proposal that would have required messaging platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to enable authorities to scan encrypted messages. The move reflects ongoing tensions between efforts to combat illegal content and the right to privacy in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain communications.

  • Denmark withdraws its proposal requiring message scanning on encrypted platforms, maintaining voluntary cooperation.
  • The legislation, known as the Chat Control law, aimed to combat illegal content but faced strong opposition over privacy concerns.
  • EU discussions on messaging surveillance face political stalemate, with delays expected until Ireland takes over presidency in 2026.
  • Tech companies and civil freedoms advocates praise Denmark’s decision, emphasizing the importance of encryption and user privacy.

Denmark, currently holding the European Council presidency, has announced it will not pursue the proposed legislation that would have mandated platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to allow authorities to scrutinize messages before they are encrypted and transmitted. The legislation, dubbed the Chat Control law, was originally introduced in May 2022 as part of broader efforts to curb illicit content circulating on messaging services.

The initiative was revived this year, sparking widespread criticism for potentially undermining privacy rights and the security of encrypted communications. Critics argued that the law could lead to mass surveillance and violate fundamental human rights, fueling concerns from privacy advocates and technology firms alike. The withdrawal means that platforms like WhatsApp and Signal will continue to operate on a voluntary basis, with no legal obligation to implement message scanning tools.

Current Legal Framework and Future Outlook

Denmark’s Justice Minister, Peter Hummelgaard, clarified that the legislation will no longer be part of the EU’s compromise proposals. Instead, efforts will focus on maintaining the existing voluntary framework, which expires in April 2026. Hummelgaard indicated that prolonged political deadlock over chat surveillance could leave the EU without effective tools to tackle malicious activities on messaging platforms if the issue remains unresolved.

To avoid such a scenario, Denmark has paused legislative efforts, aiming to establish a new framework before the current program sunsets. This postponement underscores the ongoing debate within the EU about balancing security needs with protecting citizens’ privacy and secure communication channels.

Support from Privacy and Tech Advocates

Source: X Global Government Affairs

Supporters from the tech sector and civil liberties organizations celebrate the decision, viewing it as a victory for privacy rights. X’s Global Government Affairs team described Denmark’s withdrawal as “a major defeat for mass surveillance advocates,” reaffirming their commitment to oppose any government initiatives that undermine encryption or aim to enhance intrusive message scanning.

Patrick Hansen, EU Strategy Director at Circle, also commended the move, calling it a “major win for digital freedoms in Europe.” The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a prominent civil liberties advocate, echoed these sentiments, asserting that public pressure was instrumental in stopping the legislation’s advancement.

Call for Lawmakers to Respect Encryption

Thorin Klosowski, an EFF security activist, emphasized the importance of respecting encryption technology, warning lawmakers against attempting to bypass it under the guise of safety. In a blog post, he urged legislators to develop “real solutions that do not violate human rights,” criticizing efforts to deploy message scanning that erode privacy globally.

He added that “this sort of surveillance is not just an overreach; it’s an attack on fundamental human rights.” The upcoming EU presidency of Ireland, starting in July 2026, will likely face continued pressure to address these issues, but advocates remain hopeful that the focus will shift toward protecting user privacy and secure messaging.

As debates over crypto regulation and secure communications intensify across Europe, Denmark’s decision marks an important reminder of the ongoing struggle to balance security with privacy in the age of blockchain and digital innovation.

This article was originally published as Denmark Drops EU Chat Control Proposal Over Privacy Fears on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,900.01
$105,900.01$105,900.01

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,554.15
$3,554.15$3,554.15

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5514
$2.5514$2.5514

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.97
$166.97$166.97

+0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17972
$0.17972$0.17972

+0.27%