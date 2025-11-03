Denmark Ends EU Chat Control Push Amid Privacy Concerns

Denmark, which holds the European Council presidency, has reportedly withdrawn the proposal that would have forced platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal to allow authorities to screen messages before they’re encrypted and sent.

The proposed legislation, known as the Chat Control law, was first introduced in May 2022 as a method to combat the spread of illicit and illegal content through messaging services.

A revived version of it came up this year, with critics arguing again that it would undermine encrypted messaging and people’s right to privacy.

The withdrawn proposal means it will remain voluntary.

Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard stated that the proposal will now “not be part of the EU presidency’s new compromise proposal, and that it will continue to be voluntary,” for tech giants to screen encrypted messages, according to a report by Danish daily newspaper Politiken on Oct. 30.

Current framework expires in April

The current voluntary framework expires in April 2026, and Politiken reported that Hummelgaard stated that if the years-long political stalemate over Chat Control were not resolved, it would leave the EU without any legal tools to combat bad actors using messaging services.

The backtrack on chat control was reportedly to ensure a new framework could be implemented before the deadline.

Tech giants and privacy advocates celebrate

X’s Global Government Affairs team said on Saturday that Denmark’s withdrawal is a “major defeat for mass surveillance advocates,” and the platform will “continue to monitor the progress of these negotiations and oppose any efforts to implement government mass surveillance of users.”

Source: X Global Government Affairs

Patrick Hansen, the director of EU Strategy and Policy at stablecoin issuer Circle, also applauded the news and stated it was a “Major win for digital freedoms in the EU.”

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a civil liberty nonprofit, shared a similar stance and speculated public pressure “pushed the EU Council to withdraw its dangerous plan to scan encrypted messages.”

Lawmakers need to give up on mass surveillance

Thorin Klosowski, a security and privacy activist with the EFF, said in a blog post on Friday that lawmakers should stop attempting to bypass encryption under the guise of public safety.

He argues that the focus should be on “developing real solutions that don’t violate the human rights of people around the world.”

Related: Privacy group urges Ireland to drop work on encryption ‘backdoor law’

“As long as lawmakers continue to misunderstand the way encryption technology works, there is no way forward with message-scanning proposals, not in the EU or anywhere else,” he said.

Ireland will assume the EU Council’s presidency in July 2026, taking the reins from Denmark after a year in the role.

