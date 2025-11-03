Denmark is finally giving up on EU Chat Control after privacy backlash

Privacy-concerned citizens are celebrating as Denmark withdraws its proposal for the mandatory scanning of messages on platforms like Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp.

Denmark, which holds the European Council presidency, has reportedly withdrawn the proposal that would have forced platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal to allow authorities to screen messages before they’re encrypted and sent.

The proposed legislation, known as Chat Control, was first introduced in May 2022 as a method to combat the spread of illicit and illegal content through messaging services.

A revived version of it came up this year, with critics arguing again that it would undermine encrypted messaging and people’s right to privacy.

