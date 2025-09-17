Denver Pastor Ordered to Repay $3.39M After Court Rules Crypto Tokens Defrauded 600 Church Members

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/17 18:07

Denver District Court Judge Heidi Kutcher ordered pastor Eligio “Eli” Regalado Jr. and his wife Kaitlyn to repay $3.39 million after ruling their INDXcoin crypto scheme defrauded over 600 church members and Christian community investors.

The judgment follows a three-day bench trial where the court found the couple committed securities fraud by selling worthless tokens between June 2022 and April 2023.

‘False Prophets’ Weaponize Faith for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Fraud

Colorado Securities Commissioner Tung Chan called the Regalados “21st century false prophets who leveraged promising cryptocurrency technology to run an old-fashioned scam, victimizing their own congregants.

The case gained international attention when Eli Regalado admitted in a viral YouTube video to using investor funds for personal expenses, including a “home remodel the Lord told us to do.”

The Denver couple raised $3.4 million from more than 300 individuals despite having zero crypto experience and receiving a security audit score of 0 out of 10.

They promised INDXcoin would trade on their Kingdom Wealth Exchange, which collapsed after one day of operation. The Regalados used investor money for luxury purchases, including jewelry, designer clothes, and a Range Rover.

A Denver grand jury separately indicted both defendants on 40 criminal counts in July, adding to a growing pattern of faith-based crypto fraud targeting religious communities across the United States.

Religious Leaders Exploit Sacred Trust Through Fraudulent Crypto Schemes

The Regalado case joins multiple instances of pastors and religious figures weaponizing congregational trust for cryptocurrency fraud.

Back in August, federal courts awarded the CFTC $228.6 million against Eddy Alexandre, who exploited his church position and Haitian community standing to defraud over 25,000 investors of $262 million through his EminiFX scheme.

Alexandre marketed EminiFX as an “investment club” promising 5% to 9.99% weekly returns through non-existent “robo-assisted advisor” technology.

He enlisted congregation members to recruit additional investors, leveraging sacred relationships to expand the fraudulent operation across ethnic and religious communities.

Court documents revealed Alexandre diverted at least $15 million in investor funds to personal accounts, purchasing luxury cars, including a BMW, while his trading platform lost money during 24 of its 30 weeks of operation.

The fake technology claims centered on proprietary algorithms that never existed throughout the scheme’s eight-month duration.

Washington state witnessed similar exploitation when former Spanish-speaking church pastor Francier Obando Pinillo allegedly orchestrated a multiyear fraud, raising $5.9 million from over 1,500 investors.

December last year, the CFTC alleges Pinillo promised up to 34.9% monthly profits through his “Solanofi” platform using proprietary trading bots he described as “risk-free.”

Pinillo added multi-level marketing elements, offering 15% referral fees to customers who recruited friends and family.

He provided fake online dashboards allowing investors to track supposed profits while operating a classic Ponzi scheme using later investor funds to pay earlier participants.

Crypto Fraud Epidemic Religious Communities Through Social Engineering

Colorado has emerged as a significant battleground against crypto fraud, with state investigators documenting a large number of crypto-related scams resulting in losses exceeding $81 million as of last year.

Recent incidents include sophisticated law enforcement impersonation scams where fraudsters convinced victims to send Bitcoin under threats of arrest warrants.

A Keystone resident lost over $6,000 in Bitcoin after scammers posed as deputies threatening arrest for missing jury duty, while a Denver woman lost nearly $5,000 following similar tactics.

Scammers increasingly use caller ID spoofing to appear as official law enforcement agencies, as seen recently in a $2.8M UK theft case.

These scammers exploit the irreversible nature of crypto transactions, which makes fund recovery nearly impossible.

Bank staff have prevented additional losses by stopping residents from transferring thousands in crypto after receiving suspicious calls.

Since last year, the FBI Denver office has issued public warnings highlighting cases where fraudsters specifically targeted religious communities, noting the aggressive and persuasive tactics employed by cryptocurrency scammers.

In fact, during this first half of this year alone, crypto investors lost over $2.2 billion to hacks, scams, and breaches, with phishing attacks accounting for $410 million across 132 incidents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03554+1.02%
Humanity
H$0.05286+9.26%
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5345-9.11%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS